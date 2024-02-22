Register
Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Portrush during which comments were made about the alleged victims’ nationality.
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:02 GMT
The incident happened in the vicinity of the Indian Ocean takeaway on Dunluce Avenue, around 2am on Sunday, February 18.

A number of persons are alleged to have attacked two persons making comments about their nationality. One male has been left with a suspected broken nose and the other has facial injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 and use reference 258 from 18/02/24.