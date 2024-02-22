Police appeal for information on Portrush assault during which comments were made about nationality
Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Portrush during which comments were made about the alleged victims’ nationality.
The incident happened in the vicinity of the Indian Ocean takeaway on Dunluce Avenue, around 2am on Sunday, February 18.
A number of persons are alleged to have attacked two persons making comments about their nationality. One male has been left with a suspected broken nose and the other has facial injuries.
Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 and use reference 258 from 18/02/24.