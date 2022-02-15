Discovery of suspicious object at Ballymoney house

Police

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after 12.30pm, it was reported that a suspicious object was discovered on the doorstep at a home in the Raceview Road area of the town.

“No one was injured during the incident, however, the occupant of the home was left in shock by the discovery.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 742 of 14/02/22