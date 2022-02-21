PSNI appeal for information over arson attack

Police are appealing for information on a report of an arson attack at Dunaghy. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Police received a report around 1.15am that an oil tank at the property was on fire. Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the blaze was extinguished.

“There was extensive damage caused to the rear of the garden with the oil tank and a caravan completely destroyed. Thankfully no persons were injured.

“It is understood, at this stage, that the fire was started deliberately.

“Our enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area or noticed any suspicious activity around 1am, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to

contact us on 101 quoting reference number 117 20/02/22.”