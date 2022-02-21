PSNI appeal for information over arson attack

Detectives in Ballymoney are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an arson incident in the Barkley Court area of Dunaghy in the early hours of this morning, Sunday February 20.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:51 am
Police are appealing for information on a report of an arson attack at Dunaghy. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Police received a report around 1.15am that an oil tank at the property was on fire. Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the blaze was extinguished.

“There was extensive damage caused to the rear of the garden with the oil tank and a caravan completely destroyed. Thankfully no persons were injured.

“It is understood, at this stage, that the fire was started deliberately.

“Our enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area or noticed any suspicious activity around 1am, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to

contact us on 101 quoting reference number 117 20/02/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppersanonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

