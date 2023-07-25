Register
Police appeal for witnesses after a woman is threatened with a knife by men who broke into her Moira home

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an aggravated burglary in the Castlevue Park area of Moira.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report at approximately 5.30pm on Friday July 21 that the burglary had occurred at 7.30pm on Thursday July 20.

"The victim said that a man entered her property and demanded money. He then proceeded to empty drawers throughout the property before a second man also entered the house.

"He is described as being in his late 20s, early 30s and was wearing a dark coloured rain coat, dark coloured beanie style hat and blue coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Police appeal for witnesses after two men break into a home in the Castlevue Park area of Moira. Pic credit: GooglePolice appeal for witnesses after two men break into a home in the Castlevue Park area of Moira. Pic credit: Google
“The female victim was then threatened with a knife before being told to wait in an upstairs bedroom. The suspects proceeded to steal a number of items from the house including a large sum of money and a blue coloured iPhone 13.

“Following enquiries, we subsequently arrested a 50-year-old man on Monday July 24 in the Belfast area.

"He has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary, criminal damage and theft and is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“Our investigation continues and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured CCTV or doorbell footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1463 21/07/23.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.