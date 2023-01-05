“The two men went to both sides of the front doors of the car and tried to open them. One of the men put his arm through the car window in an attempt to grab the driver. The driver then drove off and the two men made off on foot.“One of the suspects is described as being in his late 20s and was wearing a blue and white coat, blue jeans, black trainers and had his hood up.“The second suspect is described as being dressed all in black and was wearing a blue surgical mask and a baseball cap. Both of the men were wearing gloves.“Enquiries are ongoing into this investigation and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or have any information which could assist, to contact them on 101, and quote reference number 1853 of 04/01/23.”