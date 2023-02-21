Detectives are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a house in the Raceview Avenue area of Ballymoney on Monday (February 20).

Shortly after 9pm, a man dressed in black and wearing blue gloves, arrived at the property and began to attack the front door with a golf club. He threatened a male occupant who was inside the property at the time, before making off on foot.

No one was injured during the attack, however the three occupants were left badly shaken by their ordeal.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2101 of 20/02/23.

Police appeal for information

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

