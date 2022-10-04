Register
Police appeal for witnesses following armed robbery at off-licence in Carryduff

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at an off-sales in Carryduff on Sunday 2 October.

By Kathryn McKenna
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:59 am
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:59 am

Shortly before 9pm a man armed with what was described as a black 'pistol type weapon' entered the store on Queensway. He brandished the firearm and threatened a staff member, demanding money and cigarettes.

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Last year, Crimestoppers sent police forces over 185,000 anonymous crime reports - which equates to 507 per day and 21 per hour.

Find out more about the anonymity promise online at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/what-exactly-do-we-mean-by-anonymity for more information.