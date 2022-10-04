Police appeal for witnesses following armed robbery at off-licence in Carryduff

Shortly before 9pm a man armed with what was described as a black 'pistol type weapon' entered the store on Queensway. He brandished the firearm and threatened a staff member, demanding money and cigarettes.

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Police are appealing for witnesses. Stock photo

Last year, Crimestoppers sent police forces over 185,000 anonymous crime reports - which equates to 507 per day and 21 per hour.