Police are appealing for witnesses to two assaults in Carrickfergus over the weekend, one of which is being treated as a hate crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first incident, police received a report of an assault at Victoria Street in Carrickfergus on Saturday, December 14.

"It was reported shortly before 11.45pm that a man had been struck to his head leaving him unconscious,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 17-year-old male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted. The injured man was treated in hospital for a number of injuries and later released.

Police are appealing for witnesses to two assaults in Carrickfergus over the weekend, one of which is being treated as a hate crime. Photo: PSNI

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information is asked to contact police in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1762 14/12/24.”

Reports can be made online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, on Monday, December 16, police also received a report of an assault on a cyclist on a path beside Clipperstown Train Station in Carrickfergus.

"The report stated that the male cyclist was kicked by a male on a scrambler motorcycle as he cycled past him at around 7pm on Sunday, December 15,” the PSNI spokesperson added. "The cyclist fell off his bike and sustained cuts to his legs and damage was caused to his bicycle.

"The incident is being treated as a hate crime and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information is asked to contact police in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1106 16/12/24.”