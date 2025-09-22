Police appeal: man left with serious injuries after he and woman are struck by horse and trap at Benone

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 14:12 BST
A man has been left with serious injuries after he and a woman were struck by a horse and trap on Benone Strand.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 21 at around 10.45am.

Most Popular

PSNI Inspector Jack said: "The man and woman received medical treatment after they were struck by a trap being pulled by a horse. They were treated at the scene by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Coastguard colleagues before being taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The man's injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

The PSNI have appealed for information. Credit NI Worldplaceholder image
The PSNI have appealed for information. Credit NI World

“A 66-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to those who witnessed the collision and exactly what happened to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 509 21/09/25.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any mobile or dash-cam footage of this or suspected vehicles that may have been involved,” the Inspector added.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice