Police appeal over Kilrea sledge hammer incident

PSNI.

Just before 4pm it was reported a male threw a sledge hammer onto the street.

It is alleged he then grabbed a woman who managed to run off - the male proceeded to lift the sledge hammer from the ground and run after the woman.

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact 101 and quote reference 1387 of 18/12/21.

Anyone with information can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/