Police appeal over Portrush assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Garron Park area of Portrush on Friday, December 24.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:27 pm
Just before 5.30pm, it was reported that a male was assaulted by both a male and a female in that area.

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact 101 and quoting reference 1430 of 24/12/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/