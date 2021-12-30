Police appeal over Portrush assault

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Just before 5.30pm, it was reported that a male was assaulted by both a male and a female in that area.

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact 101 and quoting reference 1430 of 24/12/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/