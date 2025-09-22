Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of the theft of tools from within the vicinity of Argyll Street, Antrim between 2:30pm and 6:30pm on Wednesday, September 3.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed any suspicious activity in the area during this time, or who has CCTV footage that could assist with their enquiries to contact them via 101 or online, quoting the reference number 1330 of 03/09/25.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.