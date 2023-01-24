Police appeal to find murderers on the loose Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland

The PSNI are appealing for information to help them track down two convicted murderers who are currently unlawfully at large.

The two, who are believed to be in each other’s company, are 49-year-old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland. They have absconded from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004 and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

Advertisement

She is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height and of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes. She has two tattoos including the words ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ on the underside of her right forearm. She was last seen wearing a sky blue-coloured puffa jacket and light-coloured leggings carrying a ‘bag for life’ and pulling a trolley bag.

Prisoners Stephen McParland and Alison McDonagh are unlawfully at large.

McParland is described as being around 5’ 10” tall and of medium build with blue eyes and balding, dirty-fair hair. He has a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage including Sports Direct holdalls.

The two were seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday, January 21 at approximately 1.45pm.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said that despite attempts to contact both individuals, police have so far been unable to locate them.

"We are appealing to anyone who has seen them, or who knows of their whereabouts, not to approach them, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1972 of 21/1/23.

Advertisement

The two prisoners were seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday, January 21 at approximately 1.45pm

"We would also appeal directly to Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland to hand themselves in.