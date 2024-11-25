Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Marine Highway area of Carrickfergus on Saturday, November 23.

Inspector Ash said: “Shortly after 7:30pm, it was reported that a young male was assaulted in the area. [He] was left badly shaken following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1814 23/11/24.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”