Police appealing for information over multiple assaults at Smithfield Place, Ballymena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed to the local community for information regarding multiple assaults, which took place at Smithfield Place in Ballymena on Friday, January 10 2025.

A recent post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page indicated that the incidents occurred between between the hours of 8pm and 10pm.

"Enquiries are ongoing; if you have any information, please contact police on 101 and quote serial number 1563 of 10/1/25,” a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.