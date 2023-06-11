Register
Police apprehend youths trying to escape from house in Cookstown

Four youths who allegedly broke into a house in Cookstown were caught by police trying to escape the property, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th Jun 2023, 08:37 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 08:37 BST

A 17-year-old boy appeared by video link from Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre, charged with burglary, possessing drugs, going equipped for burglary with a screw driver, criminal damage and assault on police on June 3.

The teenager was granted bail of £250 to reside at an address suitable to the authorities, and tagged with conditions that he does not have any contact with the alleged injured party, or any of his co-accused until the next youth court on June 20.

A police officer told the court that shortly after midnight on June 3, members of the public contacted police about seeing four males wearing hoods and carrying torches enter a house at Lissan Road and about hearing a bang.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
She said when police arrived they could hear noises inside the building and see lights, and the four accused, including the 17-year-old, were later apprehended.

The officer said the interior of the property was badly damaged, and the accused was found with a screw driver.

She said the teenager maintained to police that he had permission to be there as the house was his sister's. The constable said that the sister denied she had given him permission to be in the house.

The officer added that the co-accused had been given bail but police were opposed to granting bail to the defendant as they believed he posed a risk.