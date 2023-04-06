Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at a property in Ballycastle in the early hours of this morning, Thursday (April 6).

A Police Service of Northern Ireland Spokesperson said: “At around 2.25am, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at a flat in the Leyland Drive area of the town.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and extinguished the blaze, which resulted in substantial damage to a number of rooms in the property.

“Fortunately, there was no one inside the flat at the time of the incident, however, a number of residents from adjoining properties had to be evacuated as a precaution. They were later allowed to return to their homes.

Police are appealing for information

“Smoke and water damage was also caused to several of the adjoining properties.”

The Police Spokesperson continued: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson to endanger life, are continuing, and I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 109 of 06/04/23.”

Alternatively, anyone with any information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

The charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

