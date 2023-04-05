Register
Police are treating blaze at derelict house at Balnamore as arson

Police in Coleraine are appealing for information following a blaze in Balnamore in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

By Una Culkin
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST

Sergeant Moody said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a fire shortly after 12:50am.

“Colleagues from the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, and managed to extinguish the blaze, which has resulted in extensive damage being caused to the property.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

The blaze is being treated as arson
The blaze is being treated as arson

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 37 of 05/04/23.”

A report can also be made via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

