“Colleagues from the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, and managed to extinguish the blaze, which has resulted in extensive damage being caused to the property.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.