Police are treating Castlereagh attack as a ‘hate crime’

Police are investigating a hate crime after a report of criminal damage in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:07 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 09:07 GMT
It was reported that oil had been poured over goal mouths.

The damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been occurred sometime from Tuesday night, December 12.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 1110 of 13/12/23.

Police are treating an incident of criminal damage at the Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh as a 'hate crime'. Pic credit: GooglePolice are treating an incident of criminal damage at the Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh as a 'hate crime'. Pic credit: Google
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/