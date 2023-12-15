Police are investigating a hate crime after a report of criminal damage in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh.

It was reported that oil had been poured over goal mouths.

The damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been occurred sometime from Tuesday night, December 12.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 1110 of 13/12/23.

Police are treating an incident of criminal damage at the Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh as a 'hate crime'. Pic credit: Google

