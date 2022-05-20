Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have appealed for witnesses following the theft at St Patrick’s Church, Aghagallon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At some stage between the morning of Monday 9th May 2022 and the morning of Tuesday 10th May 2022 a church collection box has been stolen from St Patrick’s Church in Aghagallon.

“Did you see anything suspicious in the area at this time or do you know any information that could help locate the collection box or the people involved?

“If you believe you can help, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number: 784 of 10/05/2022

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

