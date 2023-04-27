Register
Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon urge residents to beware of cold callers following sightings in Tandragee

Police have urged residents in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas to be aware of cold callers following sightings in the Tandragee area.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST
PSNI in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area issues cold caller alert after suspicious vehicle spotted in Tandragee.
PSNI in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area issues cold caller alert after suspicious vehicle spotted in Tandragee.

Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issued an alert to beware of cold callers following sightings in the Tandragee area.

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of Cold Callers operating in the area of Tandragee/Ballydugan Road. These particular Cold Callers have been sighted in the area driving a White Mitsubishi Land Cruiser with a Republic of Ireland registration plate.

"If you see this vehicle in the area please contact Police on 101. If these callers approach you or your family, please be vigilant, decline their services and report it to Police. Legitimate businesses will often carry business cards and can be located in a local directory. Not all door to door services are Cold Callers, but being vigilant and careful goes a long way in protecting your home and your property.”