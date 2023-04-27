-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of Cold Callers operating in the area of Tandragee/Ballydugan Road. These particular Cold Callers have been sighted in the area driving a White Mitsubishi Land Cruiser with a Republic of Ireland registration plate.

"If you see this vehicle in the area please contact Police on 101. If these callers approach you or your family, please be vigilant, decline their services and report it to Police. Legitimate businesses will often carry business cards and can be located in a local directory. Not all door to door services are Cold Callers, but being vigilant and careful goes a long way in protecting your home and your property.”