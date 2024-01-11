Police armed response unit called after Maghera man barricaded himself in house, court told

A South Derry man brandishing a screwdriver and glass threatened a police officer that he would remove 80 per cent of his face if he came into his kitchen, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-six-year-old Joe O'Kane, from Meetinghouse Avenue in Maghera, was jailed for a total of six months on charges of assault on police, possessing an offensive weapon, criminal damage and possessing drugs.

A police armed response unit was tasked to O'Kane's address in the early hours of September 18 last year, prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Counsel said G4S alerted police at around 4.28am that the defendant was missing from his home address and on arrival police found him in the kitchen drinking vodka from a bottle and he was unsteady on his feet.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said police asked him to let them in and O'Kane became aggressive holding a screwdriver and glass and threatening a constable that he would remove 80 per cent of his face if he came into the kitchen.

O'Kane then proceeded to barricade himself in the house and a police armed response unit was called to the house. Continuing, counsel said O'Kane later threw the glass an officer and was brought to the ground and arrested.

Inside the house police found an ankle tag which had been removed and damaged by the defendant, the lawyer went on. He said while being taken to Causeway A&E police noticed O'Kane fidgeting in his trouser pocket and this resulted in a search in which a bag of cannabis and Pregabalin were seized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer added that O'Kane then began punching the roof of the cell van causing himself to bleed and leaving the roof covered in blood.

Defence counsel Liam McStay said O’Kane, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, had committed the offences at a time when he was grieving the death of his father and was taking drink and drugs.