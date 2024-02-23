Police arrest man following a disturbance in the Brookvale Rise area of Lisburn
It was reported that an altercation occurred outside a property in the area, where two men were observed fighting.
When police responded, they found one woman with facial injuries and a man with both facial injuries and cuts to his upper body.
A second man matching the description of the report was also located and arrested for two counts of grievous bodily harm and being in possession of an offensive weapon.
Officers in attendance, believe the use of alcohol fuelled this incident, as the individuals present were heavily intoxicated.
All three were checked over by ambulance and their injuries were deemed minor, and did not require further treatment.
The man arrested, remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.