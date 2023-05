Police investigating a report that wire had been tied between trees in the Binevenagh Forest area of Limavady arrested a man, aged in his 50s, in the Limavady area on Monday evening (May 15).

He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH with intent and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

