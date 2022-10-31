Police arrest man in Portadown, Co Armagh.

It is understood there was a domestic incident in the Jervis Street area of Portadown on Sunday afternoon and the suspect left the area in a vehicle soon after this.

The man was discovered a few hours later and arrested. He remains in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an assault in the Jervis Street area of Portadown at around 3.45pm on Sunday 30th October.

"Officers attended and conducted a number of enquiries to locate the male suspect who was arrested a number of hours later.