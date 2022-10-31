Police arrest Portadown man after hunt last night following reports of possession of a knife
A man was arrested by police in Portadown on Sunday after allegations of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
It is understood there was a domestic incident in the Jervis Street area of Portadown on Sunday afternoon and the suspect left the area in a vehicle soon after this.
The man was discovered a few hours later and arrested. He remains in custody.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an assault in the Jervis Street area of Portadown at around 3.45pm on Sunday 30th October.
"Officers attended and conducted a number of enquiries to locate the male suspect who was arrested a number of hours later.
"The man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault, threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and remains in custody at this time,” said the PSNI spokesperson.