Police arrest Portadown man after hunt last night following reports of possession of a knife

A man was arrested by police in Portadown on Sunday after allegations of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 11:38am
Police arrest man in Portadown, Co Armagh.
It is understood there was a domestic incident in the Jervis Street area of Portadown on Sunday afternoon and the suspect left the area in a vehicle soon after this.

The man was discovered a few hours later and arrested. He remains in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an assault in the Jervis Street area of Portadown at around 3.45pm on Sunday 30th October.

"Officers attended and conducted a number of enquiries to locate the male suspect who was arrested a number of hours later.

"The man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault, threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and remains in custody at this time,” said the PSNI spokesperson.