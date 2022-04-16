Police arrest suspected organised crime gang member on M1

Officers from the PSNI Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) interceptor team stopped a vehicle on the motorway on Friday (April 15) using what they say were ‘pre-emptive’ tactics to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.

A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle and occupant were suspected of being involved in large scale thefts from retail premises around Great Britain and Northern Ireland and also belonging to the same organised crime gang of which three persons were arrested by the team on Wednesday.

“One male was arrested on suspicion of theft and motoring offences.

A large amount of suspected stolen items were found when the vehicle was stopped on the M1. Picture: PSNI

“A large amount of suspected stolen property was recovered from the vehicle including razors, designer clothing and household goods.