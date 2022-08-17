Police arrest two people after seizing over £70,000 of drugs
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have arrested two people following the stop and search of a vehicle and subsequent search of a property in the Dunmurry area on Tuesday, August 16.
Two men, aged in their thirties and twenties, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “The stop and search of the vehicle and subsequent search of a property were part of a proactive policing operation planned and conducted by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch.
“As a result, suspected Class A and Class B drugs with estimated street values of over £70,000 and £80,000 respectively were recovered. A quantity of cash and other items, including high-end watches and designer footwear, were also seized.
Most Popular
“The two men arrested during this operation remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.
“Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others and preying on those who are vulnerable.
“I would encourage anyone who has information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.