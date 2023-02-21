The PSNI said the arrest was in relation to a report of a man demanding money from a commercial business premises.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft after an incident in the Broughshane Street area of Ballymena on Sunday (February 19).
The PSNI said the arrest was in relation to a report of a man demanding money from a commercial business premises.
The man has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
