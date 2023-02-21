Register
Police arrested man in relation to ‘demanding money’ incident in Ballymena

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft after an incident in the Broughshane Street area of Ballymena on Sunday (February 19).

By Terry Ferry
1 hour ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 12:15pm

The PSNI said the arrest was in relation to a report of a man demanding money from a commercial business premises.

The man has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

