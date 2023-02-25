Police at checkpoint in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area find driver four times over the limit
A motorist has been arrested in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area after being found to be on the roads while almost four times over the drink driving limit.
A PSNI spokesperson posted a warning about the incident on Friday night (February 25).
"As a result of proactive checkpoints tonight for drink driving, B Section have arrested one person.
"The person provided a roadside reading of 137 which is almost 4 times the legal limit. The person is on their way to custody.”