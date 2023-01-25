Register
Police at scene of Newtownabbey security alert

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey following the discovery of a suspicious object.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised cordons are in place at Sandyknowes Roundabout to the Antrim Road and are asked to avoid the area at present.”

There are no further details at this time.

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Newtownabbey.