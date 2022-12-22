Police are currently at the scene of a serious assault on two men in the Fortwilliam Park area of north Belfast.

The incident was reported to officers just after 11.10pm on Wednesday, December 21.

Both men, aged 48 and 23, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the assault.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey explained: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, but we are examining a link between this vicious and violent assault and reports of a number of attempted burglaries in the area.

“While the two men who were assaulted have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, there can be no excuse or justification for carrying out such a violent attack.

“We are also aware of posts on social media pages and would ask people not to share posts or images which may relate to this ongoing investigation.

