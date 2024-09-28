Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say a large vehicle would have been used in the theft of farm machinery from a property in Dungannon sometime overnight on Thursday (September 26).

Inspector Hughes said: “It was reported to police that sometime between 8.00pm on Thursday and 7.00am on Friday, 27th September that entry had been gained to the property on Legilly Road and a top soil screener was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a large piece of machinery and would require a large vehicle to transport it. We would appeal for anyone who may have seen this item being towed away from the property, or drivers in the area between these times who may have footage which captured the machinery being driven away, to get in touch.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a top soil screener was stolen. Photo provided by PSNI

"We'd also urge anyone who is offered a trailer for sale in suspicious circumstances, similar to the one reported stolen, or knows of its whereabouts, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This machinery has great value to the owner so anyone with information to help return it should call 101, quoting reference 499 of 27/09/24."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.