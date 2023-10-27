Police broke up a fight involving up to ten people outside a pub in Antrim town and then one of those involved attacked officers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Francis Kevin Valliday (29), of Tiree Street in Antrim, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of assaulting three police officers, resisting an officer and causing criminal damage to a PSNI cell van.

A prosecutor said some people were lying on the ground during the disturbance outside the pub around 9.20pm on July 23 this year. Police attempted to break-up the fight and went to help one of the males who was lying on the ground and he became aggressive towards a female officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Valliday who threw two to three punches towards her but none connected. He then punched her twice on the side of her head and began to spit at police. A spit hood was placed on him and he verbally abused police. He again spat again with it hitting the female officer's hand.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Valliday kicked a male officer on the back of the head and shouted obscenities. The female officer suffered a bump to her head and a male officer was left with stiffness to his neck. Limb restraints were applied and he spat inside a cell van.

At Coleraine Police Station he asked for a cup of water in his cell and when an officer passed it through a hatch, the defendant grabbed the officer's hand and threw the water back towards the constable.

A defence barrister accepted the facts were "appalling". He said the defendant, who had a previous record, instructs that he only began drinking alcohol "during the pandemic".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said Valliday had no memory of what happened during the July 23 incidents but he is "genuinely ashamed of his actions".

Handing down a four months jail sentence, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "This is disgraceful behaviour. Police are called to a public order incident outside a public house. They find you on the ground; they go to help you and you visit upon them gratuitous violence. Alcohol is in no way any excuse.

"These incidents of gratuitous violence against police officers with no justification are all too prevalent and the courts need to protect our public servants".