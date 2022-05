A PSNI spokesperson said officers from Lisburn Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team once again were tasked to deal with the problem of antisocial behaviour in the area.

The teenagers "yet again caused damage around the sensory garden and left a significant amount of smashed glass behind for an innocent child to hurt themselves.

"This is not acceptable and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue," said the police spokesperson.