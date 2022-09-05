Police car damaged in Draperstown after mini motorbikes are seized

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Ulster PSNI have issued an appeal to the public for information about the incident on Sunday morning.

They said in a social media post that there were responding to a report from a member of the community regarding anti-social behaviour involving the motorbikes.

“An officer patrolling on motorbike was able to find these wreckless individuals and on stopping them, they ran off,” the post reads.

Mini motorbikes seized by police in Draperstown.

“Police have now seized the two mini motorbikes involved and removed the possibility of a member of the community being injured as a result of the wreckless riding of the two individuals involved.

“Unfortunately this was not the end of the incident. Whilst awaiting assistance to recover the the motorbikes someone has then attacked a police vehicle causing damage to it and removing it from service.

“This is an emergency response vehicle which now cannot be used to respond to calls for help from the community.

“We are a rural district and our police vehicles help us to respond quickly to emergency incidents including calls for assistance from our partner agencies in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

PSNI vehicle was damaged in the incident.

“By putting this vehicle off the road, the person or persons who did this have put their own community at risk.”