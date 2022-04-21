Police car rammed and officers injured by camper van thieves

Police say they received a report of a burglary at a house on the Portadown Road in Tandragee shortly before 5.30pm.

Inspector Quinn said: “It was reported that the house was ransacked with a quantity of jewellery, a sum of money and keys to a camper van taken and used to steal the vehicle which was parked outside the house.

“The camper van was spotted a short time later in Armagh and failed to stop for police.

The stolen motorhome found in a laneway. Picture: PSNI

“It was later sighted by police in Keady, where the driver rammed the police car, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

“Two officers, who were in the car at the time, sustained minor injuries as a result.

“The camper van drove off from the scene of the collision, before it was abandoned a short distance away, with two males exiting and making off across fields.

“With assistance from colleagues in the Air Support Unit and Dog Unit, a 16-year-old male was detained by An Garda Siochana.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the areas at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1460 of 20/04/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.