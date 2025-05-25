Police carrying out vehicle checkpoint in Lisburn found man was in possession of cocaine
Liam Morgan, 22, whose address was given as Mill Valley Place in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.
The court heard that on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, police were conducting a vehicle checkpoint on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn.
At 1.30am, a vehicle was seen travelling towards the checkpoint at speed and harshly breaking.
Police spoke with the driver and carried out a search of the vehicle.
The defendant, who was a passenger, was searched and a small deal bag of white powder was found on his person.
The defendant, who represented himself in court, said: “It was in my jacket and I wasn’t aware it was there. I wasn’t on cocaine at the time.”
Deputy District Judge John Rea imposed a fine of £300, as well as an offenders levy of £15.