Police carrying out vehicle checkpoint in Lisburn found man was in possession of cocaine

A man has been fined after being found in possession of drugs following a search on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn.

Liam Morgan, 22, whose address was given as Mill Valley Place in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The court heard that on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, police were conducting a vehicle checkpoint on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn.

At 1.30am, a vehicle was seen travelling towards the checkpoint at speed and harshly breaking.

Police spoke with the driver and carried out a search of the vehicle.

The defendant, who was a passenger, was searched and a small deal bag of white powder was found on his person.

The defendant, who represented himself in court, said: “It was in my jacket and I wasn’t aware it was there. I wasn’t on cocaine at the time.”

Deputy District Judge John Rea imposed a fine of £300, as well as an offenders levy of £15.