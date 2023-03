Police have revealed that they caught a 15-year-old driving at more than 90mph on a busy Northern Ireland motorway this week.

Officers from Road Policing Unit based in Mahon Road, Portadown stopped a vehicle on the M1 motorway on Wednesday (March 1) after detecting it being driven at 94mph.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries at the road side established that the driver was only 15 and had taken the vehicle without the owner’s consent.

"The driver will have his opportunity to explain to the judge.”