Police catch driver after report of ‘drunken’ man leaving Mallusk pub at 1.10am

Police received a report of a “drunken” man leaving The Crown & Shamrock Inn at Mallusk at 1.10am on October 10 this year and getting into a Volkswagen Caddy and when they spotted it near Antrim town it was crossing the central line and veering towards the verge.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:00 pm
Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Kenneth Ian Montgomery, of Bush Park, Antrim town, had his case dealt with at Antrim Magistrates Court on his 34th birthday.

He admitted driving whilst unfit.

A prosecutor said the defendant was the only person in the vehicle and they saw him move into the passenger seat. An open bottle of beer was in the centre console.

There was a smell of liquor from his breath and his eyes were glazed and speech slurred.

He failed to provide a suitable sample for analysis.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said after going home from work the defendant had gone to the bar with a friend.

The lawyer said a third person was to come and join them and leave them home but when that did not happen, the defendant “made the stupid decision to go out and get into the vehicle and drive”.

The solicitor said the defendant instructed him he had “three to four pints of beer” in the bar and when he had driven the “road was quiet”.

He said the defendant drives in connection with work and although the effect of a ban would be “seismic,” Montgomery knew he was the “author of his own misfortune”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he could not keep the driving ban to the minimum because of the circumstances of the offence and the defendant had a related conviction more than ten years ago.

At court this week Montgomery was banned from driving for 16 months and was fined £300.