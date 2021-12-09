Police catch driver after report of ‘drunken’ man leaving Mallusk pub at 1.10am

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Kenneth Ian Montgomery, of Bush Park, Antrim town, had his case dealt with at Antrim Magistrates Court on his 34th birthday.

He admitted driving whilst unfit.

A prosecutor said the defendant was the only person in the vehicle and they saw him move into the passenger seat. An open bottle of beer was in the centre console.

There was a smell of liquor from his breath and his eyes were glazed and speech slurred.

He failed to provide a suitable sample for analysis.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said after going home from work the defendant had gone to the bar with a friend.

The lawyer said a third person was to come and join them and leave them home but when that did not happen, the defendant “made the stupid decision to go out and get into the vehicle and drive”.

The solicitor said the defendant instructed him he had “three to four pints of beer” in the bar and when he had driven the “road was quiet”.

He said the defendant drives in connection with work and although the effect of a ban would be “seismic,” Montgomery knew he was the “author of his own misfortune”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he could not keep the driving ban to the minimum because of the circumstances of the offence and the defendant had a related conviction more than ten years ago.