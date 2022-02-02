Police caught man urinating in Ballymena

Ryan Stewart (34), of Drumtara in the town, previously had sentencing deferred on charges of indecent and disorderly behavior in relation to Antrim Road in Ballymena on June 4 last year. Cannabis was then discovered.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, sentence had previously been deferred.
Defence barrister Stephen Law said the “acid test” was that the defendant had not re-offended.
He said the urinating incident had happened when the defendant was making his way home and he had apologised.
The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for three years.
The court also heard Stewart had been detected driving whilst disqualified and without insurance at Pennybridge Industrial Estate in Ballymena on October 8, 2020, and he was banned from driving for a year.