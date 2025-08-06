Police cell van was 'covered in blood' after Ballymena man deliberately banged his head

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 6th Aug 2025, 17:39 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 17:39 BST
A police cell van was "covered" in blood after a Ballymena man deliberately banged his head off the inside of the vehicle.

Gary Mairs (49), of Andena Grange, had also shouted and swore at police on May 29 this year.

He admitted a charge of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. The defendant is on prison release licence, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

The defendant told police he became angry as he did not know why he was being arrested "and that is why he banged his head numerous times in the cell van," a prosecutor said.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise. He said the defendant "has re-established a good link with the local church."

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said he wanted the defendant to "give something back to the community" and ordered him to do 100 hours Community Service.

