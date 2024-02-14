Police chase moped 'driven recklessly at speed' through streets of Lurgan and arrest driver
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is understood the driver was stopped by police a short time after he was spotted driving at speed.
-
-
A PSNI spokesperson said: “D Section Lurgan were out on patrol in the early hours of the morning when they observed a moped driving recklessly at high speeds. The driver of this moped didn't fancy waiting around to speak with police and decided to make off through a residential estate.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The driver was stopped following a pursuit a short time later and arrested for Driving with Excess Alcohol, Dangerous Driving and Failing to Stop. He will now have to explain his actions to the Judge. There is absolutely ZERO excuse for driving with alcohol in your system,” said the spokesperson.”