Police chase moped 'driven recklessly at speed' through streets of Lurgan and arrest driver

A moped driver, who was chased by police through a residential area of Lurgan in the early hours of the morning, ‘recklessly at high speeds’, is now facing a trip in front of the judge.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:20 GMT
It is understood the driver was stopped by police a short time after he was spotted driving at speed.

Police made an arrest after a moped was spotted driving at 'high speeds' in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “D Section Lurgan were out on patrol in the early hours of the morning when they observed a moped driving recklessly at high speeds. The driver of this moped didn't fancy waiting around to speak with police and decided to make off through a residential estate.

"The driver was stopped following a pursuit a short time later and arrested for Driving with Excess Alcohol, Dangerous Driving and Failing to Stop. He will now have to explain his actions to the Judge. There is absolutely ZERO excuse for driving with alcohol in your system,” said the spokesperson.”