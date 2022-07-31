Loading...

Police ‘commandeer’ bike from member of the public to chase suspect

A PSNI officer borrowed a bicycle from a member of the public on Saturday night (July 30) to chase after a suspect who had made off after being searched for drug possession.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 1:28 pm

The quick-thinking operation happened in Ballymena when officers from the District Support Team in Ballymena were responding to a report of drug activity.

As a result of this, a number of persons were detained and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “In a shocking turn of events, one male took off from police on foot. Police quickly commandeered a bicycle from a willing member of the public and used it to pursue the male and keep him in sight.

Police in Ballymena commandeered a bicycle from a willing member of the public.

“With the help of the Tactical Support Group who were patrolling nearby, the male was then stopped and arrested for possession of Class A and B substances and related supply offences. Further searches were carried out and resulted in further drug seizures.

“The male is now in custody and is assisting police with enquiries.

“We would like to thank the public for alerting us to this activity and helping us keep drugs off our streets.”

Information on drug-related issues can be passed to police by phoning 101 or by calling Crimestoppers