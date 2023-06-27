Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Police concerned over missing man last seen in Carrickfergus

Police in Mid and East Antrim are concerned regarding the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jonathan Foster.
By Helena McManus
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
Police are concerned regarding the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jonathan Foster. Photo: Police Mid and East AntrimPolice are concerned regarding the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jonathan Foster. Photo: Police Mid and East Antrim
Police are concerned regarding the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jonathan Foster. Photo: Police Mid and East Antrim

Jonathan was last seen in the Carrickfergus area at approximately noon yesterday (Monday, June 26).

He is thought to be wearing a brown T-shirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to have access to a silver, year 2007 Vauxhall Zafira, registration number OEZ6347.

Jonathan is believed to have access to a silver, year 2007 Vauxhall Zafira similar to that pictured above, bearing registration number OEZ6347. Photo: Police Mid and East AntrimJonathan is believed to have access to a silver, year 2007 Vauxhall Zafira similar to that pictured above, bearing registration number OEZ6347. Photo: Police Mid and East Antrim
Jonathan is believed to have access to a silver, year 2007 Vauxhall Zafira similar to that pictured above, bearing registration number OEZ6347. Photo: Police Mid and East Antrim
Most Popular

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding Jonathan’s whereabouts, please contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 2179 of 26/06/23.”