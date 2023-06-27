Police concerned over missing man last seen in Carrickfergus
Police in Mid and East Antrim are concerned regarding the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jonathan Foster.
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST
Jonathan was last seen in the Carrickfergus area at approximately noon yesterday (Monday, June 26).
He is thought to be wearing a brown T-shirt and blue jeans.
He is believed to have access to a silver, year 2007 Vauxhall Zafira, registration number OEZ6347.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding Jonathan’s whereabouts, please contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 2179 of 26/06/23.”