Police have called on anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact them.

The appeal was issued on social media following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Glenburn area of Carrickfergus.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have been receiving reports of anti-social behaviour in the Glenburn area close to Prince Andrew Way, Carrickfergus. This is causing some distress to residents.

