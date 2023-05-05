The officers conducted foot patrols in the Glenwell Road area in relation to parking violations and patrols of Lillian Bland Park and surrounding areas in response to concerns raised about anti-social behaviour.
Detailing some of the offences detected during the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Tickets and information leaflets have been placed on vehicles causing obstructions.
“There was a detection and seizure of a Class B drug which will result in a report to the PPS.
"If you wish to report an incident, call 101, or alternatively you can report an incident online https://crowd.in/79gCBe In an emergency, phone 999.
"Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111, or visit their website https://crowd.in/DccLNe”
The operation was carried out in the wake of an investigation being launched after “sectarian” graffiti was painted in the Glenwell and Antrim Road areas of Glengormley this week.