Specialist officers are continuing to search the Cappagh reservoir as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detectives from the major investigation team are following a number of lines of enquiry and there are no further details at present.

A £20,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information in connection with Mr Heagney's disappearance was announced by police at a media briefing in Cookstown on Wednesday.