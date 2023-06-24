Police could smell "burning rubber" after they saw smoke coming from the spinning wheels of a car which was being driven with a back door open at a car park in Larne.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court which heard Dalton Forsythe (21), of Wellington Green in Larne, admitted driving without due care and attention on November 27 last year at the town's Narrow Gauge Road.

A prosecutor said police in an unmarked car turned into a car park adjacent to Laharna Retail Park where a vehicle was driving towards them at a "high rate of acceleration with the wheels screeching loudly and the rear offside passenger door open. The wheels of the vehicle were spinning and there was smoke coming from the tyres".

Police immediately activated blue lights and signalled for the vehicle to stop and whilst speaking with the defendant "they noted the smell of burning rubber from the vehicle," the court was told.

Narrow Gauge Road, Larne. Image by Google

When asked why he was driving in such a fashion with the back door open, the defendant told police he had been "checking his brakes" as "they were sticking".

The prosecutor said the defendant also told police he passed his test in August 2021 and had received penalty points including for an "almost identical incident".

Meanwhile, at 10.50pm on March 2 this year police saw the defendant driving a Volkswagen Golf the wrong way along Lower Cross Street in Larne town centre.

A prosecutor said that despite being from Larne the defendant claimed he didn't know it was one-way. He admitted breaching a road sign.

A defence lawyer said the defendant's driving licence was revoked in March this year because he had accumulated more than six penalty points within two years of being a new driver and will have to re-do his theory and practical tests again.

The barrister said it had been a "very, very, poor start to a driving career". He said the incidents described in court were two "very foolish" pieces of driving. The lawyer said he was "sure, no doubt, that he will learn from his experience".