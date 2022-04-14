Police crack down on drivers jumping red traffic lights on busy Glengormley road

Files have been sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) after PSNI officers observed vehicles contravening red lights at the crossing opposite the Tramways Centre in recent days.

The incidents were witnessed by police while responding to a fresh series of complaints about the issue.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Over the past few weeks we have attended the area with local councillors and monitored the traffic travelling along the Antrim Road.

Police have received complaints about drivers going through the crossing when the lights are red on the Antrim Road. (Pic by Google).

“We have witnessed first-hand vehicles driving through the red lights. Utilising our body worn video cameras we have captured evidence of these offences.”

Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) Sergeant Duncan said that the issue had been brought to the attention of the district after a fatal road traffic collision, which occurred on February 4, with a further report received in March 2022.

The officer added: “As a result Newtownabbey NPT have monitored the situation and issued two Notices of Intended Prosecution’s and two files have been sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

“To date the PPS have directed prosecution on one of the files.”

Councillor Noreen McClelland recently accompanied police officers on a site visit to the crossing.

The SDLP representative said: “I have been in contact with residents for the past 18 months regarding this issue, more so in the past couple of months and I am in constant touch with the PSNI about the problem.

“I was with police a few weeks ago from 8.30am until 9.30am. During that time we witnessed a car going through on a red light and I believe the officer is following up on this incident.

“This is a very busy road and people are constantly using the crossing. During the morning I was with the officer, it was mostly children with their parents on their way to school, or older children crossing to get to the bus stop.

“It is really important that proper care and attention is taken when driving and motorists must be careful when approaching any crossing and always make sure they stop when the lights are red.”

Glengormley Alliance Alderman Julian McGrath is urging pedestrians to take care when crossing the major arterial route.

Ald McGrath said: “I have been contacted by constituents complaining about drivers going through the red light at this set of traffic lights. I have driven this road and cycled it many times and witnessed this first-hand on a couple of occasions over the years.

“There is no doubt this is an extremely busy area of Glengormley and I too have almost been knocked off my bicycle by a motorist at the junction immediately after these traffic lights.

“I have been in discussion with DfI (Department for Infrastructure) and PSNI and I would thank the PSNI for going to this crossing, and others in Glengormley, and catching some of these traffic offences first-hand.

“There is a service station and two bus stops - one either side of the road in very close proximity to this crossing. It is a straight part of road through Glengormley with four, often busy, lanes of traffic.

“There is a primary school very close to this junction and many secondary school children use the two bus stops travelling to and from school. It is therefore incumbent upon drivers to drive with the necessary care and attention and to stop at traffic lights when they turn red.

“I would also urge pedestrians to take care. All drivers are prone to human error and people have a lot going on in their lives. It is always prudent to ensure that traffic has actually stopped before crossing any busy junction - even if the traffic lights suggest you can cross.

“I will continue to liaise with constituents, PSNI and DfI around any way in which road safety can be enhanced in this area.”