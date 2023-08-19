Register
Police data breach: man charged with possession of documents ‘likely to be useful to terrorists’

A 50-year-old man has been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists following the recent major PSNI data breach.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 19:33 BST

Earlier this month the PSNI revealed that a document had mistakenly been shared online which included the names of around 10,000 officers and staff.

Details released included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

The information was released in error in response to a Freedom of Information request, with the breach causing widespread concern among officers and police staff.

A PSNI spokesperson said the 50-year-old man has been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists and possession of articles for use in terrorism.

“He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, August 21. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”